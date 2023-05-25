Corpus Christi Hooks on the lookout for Kid Reporters for 2023 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks and KRIS 6 News are currently in the market for not one, but seven new KRIS 6 Kid Reporters for the 2023 Hooks season.

Got a kid who only talks about sports and wants to be on TV? Need them out of the house to talk sports with someone else for a change?

Well, this is their chance to get out to the ballpark and talk baseball with a current Hooks player. They can even ask the Hooks player anything else they want.

And the best part? The seven winners will be part of one-on-one interviews that will be recorded and air on a Telemundo or KRIS 6 newscast.

So, why wait? Kids ask better questions than the adults ever could. Sign 'em up, and start practicing for the camera. We look forward to working with our new reporters.

