Corpus Christi Hooks announce 2023 schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Corpus Christi Hooks wind down their 2022 season, they already have next year on their mind with the release of the 2023 schedule.

The 2023 Hooks schedule includes 138 games, with 69 home games spanned across twelve homestands.

Opening Day for the Corpus Christi Hooks is set for Thursday, April 6, against the Arkansas Travelers.

"Other notable dates to keep in mind are Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) and Independence Day (Tuesday, July 4)," said Hooks staff in a release.

The 2023 season format will remain the same as the previous two seasons, with six-game homestands running Tuesday through Sunday and Mondays as a league-wide off day. The exceptions are Opening Week from April 6 to April 8 and July 14 to July 16 in Arkansas, following a four-day break from July 10 to 13.

"Renewals have started for current season members, be sure to follow up with your account representative as they reach out," said staff.

New Season Membership packages are currently on sale for the 2023 season. For more information on the 2023 Corpus Christi Hooks schedule, visit their website.