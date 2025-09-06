Corpus Christi honors 9/11 first responders with third annual memorial stair climb event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National First Responder Training Complex held its third annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on the city's southside, bringing together neighbors and first responders to honor those who lost their lives during the September 11 terror attacks.

Participants climbed stairs to remember and honor the legacy of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice. Community members said the event promotes community strength by keeping the memory of these heroes alive.

The National First Responder Training Complex said individuals who contributed to the event not only remember the sacrifice of New York Fire Department brothers and sisters, but also complete their heroic journey to save others.

"Today we are remembering everyone who sacrificed on 9/11, either on the day of, or following after that," said Matthew Montgomery, training director for NFRTC. "It gets everybody together, allows us to suffer a little, to honor those who had to suffer that day, and still are suffering to this day."

Neighborhood News Reporter Adam Beam participated in the event and walked the 13 laps up the stairs. Organizers said the event was a success.

