Corpus Christi gets the chance to celebrate the life of Officer Kyle Hicks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Like the weather on Tuesday, a dark cloud hung over Corpus Christi as the time came to say goodbye to Officer Kyle Hicks.

32-year-old Hicks was shot while responding to a call on April 20. He died from his injuries four days later.

Tuesday was his Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church. It required two chapels to fit everyone that wanted to say goodbye.

Corpus Christi resident Michael Meaney was one of many people in attendance. He said law enforcement is important to him.

KRIS 6 News

“My family’s an old Corpus Christi family and my cousin used to be the Chief of Police here. So, I wanted to, I just felt compelled to come out here and pay my respects,” Meaney said.

Hicks was born in Everette, Washington, and moved to Texas when he was 12 years old. His wife, Cassie, was his high school sweetheart. They went on to have four children. Hicks was able to fulfill a lifelong dream to be a police officer and graduated from the Corpus Christi Police Academy in January 2023.

Several people spoke at his celebration including his mother Ann Hicks.

She described her son as "an absolute light.” She told stories about his early instincts to want to protect people, recalling a time he wanted to fend off a snake when she was scared.

Hicks' best friend, Officer Andrew Wood, went through the academy with him. Wood offered up stories about who Hicks was - a caring person who found joy in even the most mundane things.

KRIS 6 News

RELATED STORY:

Dozens of people downtown pause and pay tribute to fallen Officer Kyle Hicks

Others who spoke included Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle, Officer Kimberly Silva, and Senior Officer Denise Pace.

Hicks’s wife Cassie did not take the microphone but was heard in an audio recording. She said she remembers the smile he gave when they first met - a memory she constantly remembers. Cassie said she’s thankful for the pain because she knows it’s the price to pay to get to love him and be loved by him for half her life.

Hundreds of people came to the celebration, without ever knowing Hicks. Law Enforcement Officers from Irving, Dallas, College Station, McAllen, and more from across the state were present.

“Solidarity. That the community stands behind the police and that we’re a community that is concerned about law and order and so that helps everybody to be safe,” Meaney said.

Kyle Hicks' last act of service was being an organ donor. Chief Markle said he was able to save five lives because of his donation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.