Corpus Christi gang member sentenced to federal prison for illegal firearm possession

A documented Tango Blast gang member has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Kristian Ariel Garcia, 28, of Corpus Christi, was found guilty following a one-day bench trial on Feb. 18. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ordered Garcia to serve the prison term followed by three years of supervised release.

In handing down the sentence, the court considered Garcia's violent criminal history, which includes convictions for murder, burglary of a habitation, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard additional evidence that Garcia had victimized his girlfriend after breaking into her house, kidnapping her and her 18-month-old daughter and holding them captive. Evidence showed he had drugged the baby to keep her quiet during the ordeal.

Judge Ramos also considered that Garcia has been convicted of murder after stabbing a woman to death.

"Violent felons like Mr. Garcia have no business possessing firearms," Ganjei said.

"This sentence sends a strong message to other felons—handle a firearm and we will hand you a prison term."

On Jan. 9, 2021, authorities conducted a traffic stop because Garcia was driving without headlights. Before stopping, Garcia handed the gun to his then-girlfriend and instructed her to hide it.

As law enforcement recovered the weapon, they discovered blood and organic matter on the slide. The investigation revealed that less than 24 hours earlier, Garcia had used the firearm to assault a man while stealing his cellphone.

At trial, the court heard that Garcia had previous felonies at the time he had the firearm. As such, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition per federal law.

Garcia will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Corpus Christi Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara J. De Peña prosecuted the case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!