Corpus Christi firefighters launch 2026 "Fill the Boot" campaign for MDA families in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters kick off 2026 "Fill the Boot" campaign to support muscular dystrophy families

Firefighters will collect donations at city intersections on three Fridays in March.

Corpus Christi firefighters have officially launched the 2026 "Fill the Boot" campaign, joining the mayor, city council, city management, the Corpus Christi Firefighters Association, and a local MDA family to mark the start of the annual fundraising effort.

Corpus Christi firefighters will collect donations at city intersections on the following Fridays in March 2026:

Friday, March 13

Friday, March 20

Friday, March 27

The campaign supports families in the Coastal Bend living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases.

Muscular dystrophy is a group of more than 30 genetic diseases that cause progressive muscle weakness and degeneration. Mutations impair proteins needed for healthy muscle function, leading to muscle loss replaced by fat and scar tissue. While most forms have no cure, MDA-funded research and care services are working to improve lives and independence.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association leads efforts to accelerate research, provide comprehensive care, and support more than 300 related neuromuscular conditions. Donations collected through "Fill the Boot" fund research, medical care, and community programs.

Thanks to support from the Corpus Christi community, local firefighters consistently rank in the top 10 nationwide for MDA fundraising.

Residents can stop by safely to donate or contribute online at mda.org.

