Corpus Christi firefighter arrested after investigation conducted by CPS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi firefighter is on administrative leave after being arrested by the police department.

According to the City of Corpus Christi, Fire Chief Robert Rocha said the arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by Child Protective Services. Chief Rocha says the alleged incident didn't occur while the firefighter was on duty.

CPS has turned the case over to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

KRIS 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.