Corpus Christi Fire Department urges safe heating practices as cold weather arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As cold weather moves into the Coastal Bend, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is urging residents to use safe heating practices to prevent potentially deadly house fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths in the United States.

"Colder weather shouldn't come with added danger," said Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade. "Using heating equipment the right way can prevent tragedies. Our priority is keeping families safe, and that starts with making sure the public knows what is, and isn't, safe to use when heating their homes."

The Corpus Christi Fire Department recommends residents use only approved heating equipment and choose space heaters with an automatic shut-off feature. Residents should also keep flammable items at least three feet away from heat sources and ensure that space heaters are turned off when unattended.

Wade stressed that gas stoves and ovens should never be used to heat a home, as they pose a risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The department also reminds residents to ensure their homes have working smoke detectors, which can save lives in the event of a fire.

