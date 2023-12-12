Corpus Christi Fire Department offers safety tips during holiday season

Corpus Christi Fire Department offers tips on fire safety during holidays

December is a month filled with holiday cheer and warm gatherings, but it can also be filled with danger if you aren't careful. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Michael Tressider said the city has an estimate of two to three fires a year, each season, directly attributed to candles and candle usage.

According to The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), December and January are considered peak months for fires. First things first, you want to make sure your home has a working smoke detector and you should change it twice a year.

“Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are very important in your home," Tressider said. "For most people, that’s the only fire detection in their home. We want to make sure we have them, there are batteries in them, they have been installed outside of every sleeping area and at least one on each level.”

If you plan to use a fresh Christmas tree this year, it’s important to keep water at the base. Decorative lighting can make them catch fire if they’re too dry. Fire officials advise that you only keep a fresh tree up until Jan. 1.

“I know a lot of people like to extend the holidays and don’t want to take the tree down, but natural trees dry out even if you water them," Tressider said.

It's also important to unplug any space heaters in your home when you're not using them. The same rule applies when using multi-use extension cords.

Tressider also said to make sure to have the proper equipment nearby, like a fire extinguisher, if you ever need to put out a fire.

“Trying to throw water on it or a wet towel, it is much riskier because you have to get too close to the fire to be able to do it," he said. "We would recommend that you use a commercially, developed fire extinguisher.”

The most important tip is that is you ever have an emergency, contact your local fire department immediately. Even if you have put out the fire, crews could examine the hot spot to make sure it is out completely.

