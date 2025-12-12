Corpus Christi finalizes agreement to expand youth sports access at Southside Sports Complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has finalized an agreement that allows the Oso Pony League to continue operating at the Southside Sports Complex while expanding access to more community groups. The facility, located at 1901 Paul Jones Avenue, will now serve more youth sports organizations under an affordable rental model.

Under the new License Use Agreement, nonprofit organizations can rent fields starting at $4.25 per hour or $5.25 per hour with lights. The low-cost structure aims to help youth sports groups focus on programming rather than fundraising efforts.

The city will handle facility maintenance through its Athletic Fields Maintenance Team within the Parks & Recreation Department. Fields are available for practices, tournaments and company events.

"Our goal is to remove barriers and maximize the public benefit of our city-owned assets," Robert Dodd said.

Dodd serves as Parks and Recreation Director for the city.

"This new model ensures equitable access for all groups and prioritizes the youth sports programs that are so vital to our community's future, all while keeping rental rates affordable," Dodd said.

The approach mirrors the successful structure already in place at the Greenwood Sports Complex and follows best practices recommended by the National Recreation and Park Association.

Organizations interested in renting fields can find more information by visiting the city's sports fields webpage.

