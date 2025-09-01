Corpus Christi filmmakers race to craft 25 films in just 7 days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Twenty-five teams had just seven days to write, shoot and edit a complete short film for the 18th annual Corpus Christi 7‑Day Film Festival (CC7D). A fast‑paced filmmaking competition that ignites local creativity and community connection.

The competition mirrors its roots: founded in 2007 to energize Coastal Bend’s film community, CC7D challenges newcomers and veterans alike to produce original short films under pressure, and with few resources. In July, teams paid a $60 entry fee, received their ‘essential elements’—a required prop, character, line and wildcard—and had just seven days to turn in their films.

This year’s showcase features three “flights” of films with titles ranging from “Caffeine Support” and “Late Night Corpus Christi” to “Impossible Possible Mission 2: Finding Love” and “Momfluencer.”

“We’re constantly making stuff — there’s a real growing independent film community here,” said filmmaker Roel Rodriguez Jr., whose team embraces creative risks in the name of grassroots art. Seventeen‑year‑old Nevaeh Guerrero called the project “a good starting point for anyone who wants to go into the movie career or anything in general."

The movies were shown Sunday Aug. 31 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, with an awards ceremony to follow at House of Rock.

“We’ll have about 600 people here throughout the day, and House of Rock will be a full house at the awards ceremony.” said organizer, Heidi Hilda.

