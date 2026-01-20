Corpus Christi family vacation more affordable compared to rising national trend according to study

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While family vacation costs have surged nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic, Corpus Christi has experienced one of the smallest increases among major U.S. destinations, according to a new analysis by Luxury Link.

The study examined the cost of four-night domestic trips for families of four across 100 U.S. cities, comparing 2019 prices with current 2025 data. Researchers analyzed airfare, lodging, meals, and rental car costs to track the impact of vacation inflation on American families.

Nationwide, family vacation costs have jumped 14.5% since 2019, with the average four-night trip now costing $4,668 for a family of four. However, Corpus Christi bucked the national trend with a more modest 7.0% increase, ranking as the fifth-smallest among all cities analyzed. This makes the Coastal Bend destination significantly more affordable relative to other U.S. vacation spots.

The Mountain West experienced the sharpest cost increases, with cities like Albuquerque, NM (+27.7%), Las Vegas, NV (+24.8%), and Salt Lake City, UT (+23.8%) seeing vacation expenses rise far faster than the national average. Some Southern cities are also feeling the squeeze, with Nashville, TN (+22.6%) and Savannah, GA (+21.3%) ranking among the top 10 cities with the largest post-pandemic increases in vacation costs.

To see the full Luxury Link report, click here: https://www.luxurylink.com/blog/family-vacation-costs-risen-most/ [81rvbp6y.r.us-west-1.awstrack.me]

