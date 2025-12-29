Corpus Christi family honors late granddaughter with annual Ronald McDonald House toy drive

A Corpus Christi family is continuing a heartfelt tradition for the third year, honoring their granddaughter who died from brain cancer by giving back to the place that cared for her.

Every year, Debra and Rodney Eulenfeld organize benefit events to collect toys and clothes to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. The charity holds special meaning for the family because it's where their granddaughter Morgan was cared for before she passed away.

"The Ronald McDonald house was so good to my family. It helps when people come from outside and bring food bring things to kids staying here. We just want to give back," Debra Eulenfeld said.

The Eulenfelds encourage people to donate directly to the Ronald McDonald House if they missed their toy drive events.

