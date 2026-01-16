CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children at Gloria Hicks Elementary School in Corpus Christi walked into their classrooms this week with excitement, knowing they would leave with five free books of their own choosing.

The students were part of KRIS 6 News' "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund that brings reading opportunities directly to young students in underserved communities.

Corpus Christi elementary students receive free books through KRIS 6 News initiative

The initiative focuses on Title I schools and early-grade readers, allowing children to instantly build personal home libraries. Each student selected books that sparked their interest, creating collections that fostered literacy skills and opened doors to new possibilities.

The campaign aims to break the cycle of poverty by providing access to stories and literature. By providing books directly to students, the program ensures children have reading materials at home, supporting continued learning beyond the classroom.

Gloria Hicks Elementary School serves as one example of how the initiative reaches communities where access to books may be limited. The program targets schools where students face economic challenges that can impact educational resources.

Through partnerships with local schools, KRIS 6 News and the Scripps Howard Fund work to inspire future leaders by making reading accessible and enjoyable for young students.

