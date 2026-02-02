Corpus Christi Education Foundation hosts 9th annual 5K run despite cold weather

More than 1,600 participants of all ages braved cold weather Saturday, Jan. 31, morning to support Corpus Christi Independent School District students and educators at the 9th annual Hearts and Minds 5K Run at Water's Edge Park.

The fundraising event generates proceeds that benefit CCISD students and educators by providing innovative programming in classrooms, including real-world, hands-on and unique educational experiences that would not otherwise be funded through the district.

Colton Anderwald, a Tuloso-Midway ISD student crossed the finish line second in under 20 minutes.

"It's good. It's a good way to get your day started and it helps a lot. It's good for your body," Anderwald said. "It's good that all these kids are going to get a good education."

Anderwald said the run helps keep him in shape for track season.

The Corpus Christi Education Foundation's annual event continues to draw strong community support, with participants ranging from seasoned runners to families looking to support local education while staying active.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!