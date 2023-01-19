Corpus Christi Education Foundation announces date for the 6th annual 'Hearts & Minds 5K' run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Education Foundation (CCEF) will host its 6th annual Hearts & Minds 5K run on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m., according to a press release from CCEF.

The 5K will take place at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi campus, located at 6300 Ocean Dr.

All proceeds will go towards CCISD, as CCEF has a close relationship with them through its financial contributions, programming and volunteer services.

According to the release, 1,200 CCISD students will participate, along with many CCISD teachers and staff, as well as business partners and community members.

