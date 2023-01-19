Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Corpus Christi Education Foundation announces date for the 6th annual 'Hearts & Minds 5K' run

running
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BEN MARGOT/Associated Press
Runners propel their legs yet another mile during the San Francisco marathon Sunday, July 11, 1999, in San Francisco. The 26-mile course winded its way throughout downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
running
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 15:55:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Education Foundation (CCEF) will host its 6th annual Hearts & Minds 5K run on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m., according to a press release from CCEF.

The 5K will take place at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi campus, located at 6300 Ocean Dr.

All proceeds will go towards CCISD, as CCEF has a close relationship with them through its financial contributions, programming and volunteer services.

According to the release, 1,200 CCISD students will participate, along with many CCISD teachers and staff, as well as business partners and community members.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022