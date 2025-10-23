Corpus Christi DAR chapter unveils plaque ahead of America's 250th birthday celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is preparing for a birthday celebration that's been 250 years in the making.

DAR chapters across the country are unveiling plaques to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday coming up on July 4, 2026. The local chapter recently placed their commemorative plaque at Artesian Park.

The plaque commemorates "the men and women who achieved American independence. Those patriots, each believing in the noble cause of liberty." The chapter chose Artesian Park because of its significant historical connections to American military history.

"As you know Zachary Taylor, who became a president later, was encamped here for several months during 1845 to 1846, as he was going to go on to dispute with Mexico the southern boundary. And so thought this is already so much history in this park because just in vision," Pillack said.

Penny Pillack serves as regent of the Corpus Christi chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The park's history includes a notable detail many may not know: two future U.S. presidents were serving under General Zachary Taylor when he set up camp in Corpus Christi. They were Franklin Pierce and Ulysses S. Grant.

