Corpus Christi council to vote on $1.2 billion desalination project's future Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The future of Corpus Christi's $1.2 billion Inner Harbor desalination project hangs in the balance as city council prepares to vote Tuesday on a critical contract amendment.

Council members will decide whether to approve Amendment Number 5 to the design-build contract with Kiewit, the company hired to design the desalination facility. A "yes" vote would authorize Kiewit to continue to 60% design and development, plus provide a detailed guaranteed maximum price for council consideration in March 2026.

The vote was originally scheduled for the July 29 council meeting, but members instead voted to postpone the decision and suspend further work on the Inner Harbor desalination project. The delay allows council to examine other proposed water projects.

District 2 Council Member Sylvia Campos has long opposed the Inner Harbor desalination project and plans to vote against Amendment 5.

"I think it was wrong for us to have put, you know, basically all of our eggs in one basket. I think this is the time to cut that off and say, ok, you know, we need to diversify and that's what we're about to do now," Campos said.

