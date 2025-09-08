Corpus Christi considers vacant property registration program to tackle code violations, crime

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi considers vacant property registration program to address code violations

Corpus Christi City Council discussed a new program Tuesday aimed at addressing the city's vacant building problem through mandatory property registration.

The city's Development Services Department proposed requiring owners to register vacant properties that have been empty for 30 days or more.

City data shows vacant properties make up nearly 20% of code violation cases and pose risks for crime and fires.

Jon Perez, code compliance manager, says one of the biggest challenges his department faces is tracking down property owners.

"One of the biggest challenges is establishing a point of contact and somebody that will respond to these requests in a timely manner," Perez said.

Under the proposed program, owners would need to provide accurate contact information and submit a plan to bring properties up to code.

Perez says his department is understaffed and under budget, making enforcement difficult.

"And this proposed ordinance, the citation will be up to $500 if they fail to register," Perez said.

Perez estimates the program would generate about $400,000 annually to help fund code enforcement operations.

"We're gonna be out of funding for the remainder of the year. So we're counting on this program to offset those costs," Perez said.

District 1, primarily on the northside, has the most vacant properties in the city according to city data.

Councilman Everett Roy, who represents District 1, acknowledges the problem residents face with vacant properties in their neighborhoods.

"I mean I hear it all the time. I mean it's unfortunate," Roy said.

However, Roy says he's not convinced the proposed program is the right solution.

"Had quite a few questions. Actually, I got some more questions," Roy said.

Roy questions how the program would work in practice, particularly with hard-to-find property owners.

"Some of these properties, sometimes it's hard to find out who the owner is. And they've been noncompliant in the past. So when you put a fee onto them, how does that change compliance? They haven't paid in the past," Roy said.

While Roy acknowledges code enforcement's staffing challenges, he believes the city should explore other options.

"I agree that they're understaffed. But I think we need to look at all alternatives," Roy said.

Roy suggests grants as one alternative funding source for code enforcement efforts.

