Corpus Christi community raised over $100,000 through GoFundMe in 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The power of community generosity shone brightly in Corpus Christi this year, as residents came together to support neighbors facing medical emergencies, personal tragedy, and business setbacks through crowdfunding efforts.

According to GoFundMe's 2025 Year in Help report released Tuesday, the most notable community fundraiser in Corpus Christi was for Kasen Murell, who needed help recovering from a serious 4-wheeler accident. The campaign raised $51,928 from donors who rallied to support his recovery.

The generosity extended far beyond individual cases. Across Texas, more than 1.5 million residents made donations on the platform this year, with one particularly generous Texan donating more than 600 times to help others.

"Family" emerged as the top fundraising category in Texas, following Medical and Emergencies. Education, Business and Community also ranked among the most popular causes, while Charity and Competitions saw the fastest growth.

Local stories of resilience

Several other Corpus Christi fundraisers demonstrated the community's commitment to helping neighbors in need.

Robert Parks, a beloved local teacher and KRIS 6 contributor for Coastal Bend History, received $36,000 in support after facing a year of profound loss, medical setbacks, and severe home damage. The funds helped with home repairs, replacing essential items and supporting his continued recovery.

Sixteen-year-old shortstop Kendall raised $8,000 after suffering a broken hip in a baseball accident. When insurance wouldn't cover the necessary procedure and the only specialist who could help was located in Seattle, community donors made it possible for Kendall to travel for successful surgery. He is now walking again.

Supporting local businesses

The community also stepped up to help local businesses recover from unexpected challenges.

When Elotes El Regio needed support after a fire, neighbors raised $1,800 to help the business rebuild. Austin's Lotz of BBQ food truck received nearly $40,000 after the vehicle was stolen on Christmas night, allowing the deaf owner to continue cooking barbecue for the community.

Statewide, fundraisers for businesses in Texas grew 15% year over year, with more than 95,000 people turning to GoFundMe with dreams of starting their own business.

Responding to disasters

Beyond individual and business needs, Texans demonstrated remarkable solidarity during natural disasters. When tragic floods struck the state, thousands of residents stepped up to help their communities, raising more than $20 million to support affected families.

The platform processed an average of 2.5 donations every second throughout 2025, reflecting a global trend of communities using crowdfunding to address both everyday needs and emergency situations.

