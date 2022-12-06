Corpus Christi city website adds new water dashboard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There’s a new interactive water data dashboard on the City of Corpus Christi’s website.

The dashboard gives you a look at several things including current lake levels, and water restriction stages.

There’s even a historical representation of where we are compared to a year or month ago.

The city said the site will be updated daily until we get through the drought, however, they are considering keeping it up longer.

After the new dashboard was presented in Tuesday’s council meeting there was a discussion about adding an explanation of water release procedures to the site as well.

Visit www.cctexas.com/ to see the new updates.

