Corpus Christi City Council unanimously approves $1.6 billion budget in first vote

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council unanimously approved both the operating and capital budgets during their first vote on next year's proposed budget today.

The massive $1.6 billion budget package includes funding for the city's day-to-day operations as well as major infrastructure improvements. The operating budget covers daily municipal services, while the capital budget will fund critical improvements to streets, water systems and wastewater infrastructure.

Council members now have less than a month to finalize the budget approval process. A final vote is scheduled for next Tuesday.

The budget discussion was one of several major agenda items before the council, which also has a desalination plant vote on their schedule.

