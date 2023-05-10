Corpus Christi City Council swears in new Fire Chief Brandon Wade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi has officially sworn in its new chief of the fire department.

On Tuesday, Brandon Wade took the oath as Chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Wade was formerly an assistant chief over operations with the Austin Fire Department and brings with him almost 25 years worth of experience.

He replaces former Fire Chief Robert Rocha, who retired in January.

Wade was one of four potential candidates named before becoming the lone finalist for the position in March.

The city later confirmed him for the position days later.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the department," Wade said in a video posted on the city's Facebook page. "I am excited to be the fire chief for the community of Corpus Christi and I look forward to great things and (the) tremendous opportunities here in the city."

