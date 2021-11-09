Corpus Christi city council gets update on health district split

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi city council got an update on the city's plan to create its own health district on Tuesday.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told council members that the 90 day transition period is on target so far.

Zanoni says the split with the county has two goals; to provide the community with better health care and a better use of taxpayer dollars, and to communicate with city and county employees to reduce stress and concerns.

The county itself has expressed concerns about the split.

One concern cited by the county is a January 18 target date for the creation of the new city health district.

Zanoni told council members that he has no problem extending that date. He added that a transition team has been communicating with the county attorney and the county auditor, and that team will be guided by a 10 point transition plan.

As part of the transition, the city manager says the transition team will be looking at current positions in the city/county health district to determine if there are too many or too few employees. He says he has already posted some positions and will soon conduct interviews.

Zanoni also says he'll have a better idea by the end of the year as far as which positions need to be filled. He added that the transition will not be an overnight switch but rather a gradual one.

The city manager told council members that he will continue meeting with city and county employees of the health district on a weekly basis.

