Corpus Christi City Council approves over $200,000 in homeless Services grants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has approved grant funding totaling more than $200,000 to support local organizations providing services to homeless individuals and at-risk youth.

The council authorized subrecipient grant awards of $52,308 each to four organizations from the city's State-funded Homeless Housing and Services Program (HHSP) general set-aside allocation for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.

The recipients include:

The Salvation Army

Dismas Charities, Inc Recovery Resource Center

Mother Teresa Shelter

911 Park Place dba Mission 911

Additionally, three organizations will receive $18,457 each from the HHSP youth set-aside allocation to provide services specifically for homeless youth:

911 Park Place dba Mission 911

Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse - Coastal Bend

Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living

Mother Teresa Shelter expressed gratitude for the city's support in a Facebook post, saying their Interim Executive Director, Kathy P., and Shelter Supervisor Sister Rency attended the city council meeting to thank council members for approving the grant funds.

"We are also very happy for the other agencies who received support from the city," the organization wrote. "Together, we can work to improve the lives of individuals who experience homelessness!"

The grants are designed to provide crucial services to individuals who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in the Corpus Christi area.

