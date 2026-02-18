Corpus Christi City Council approves $8.7 million Northside Aquatics Center amid drought concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council unanimously approved a nearly $8.7 million contract to build the Northside Aquatics Center in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The project is required under a four-party mitigation agreement between the Federal Highway Administration, TxDOT, the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, and the city — put in place to offset the impact the new Harbor Bridge had on nearby parks and neighborhoods.

Council members noted the importance of the public understanding that obligation, given the city is facing a potentially historic drought.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the pool holds roughly 150,000 gallons, evaporation loss would not be significant for about a year, and the pool must stay filled once complete to maintain the equipment warranty.

Construction is expected to wrap up by March of next year.

