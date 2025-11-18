CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council authorized a Memorandum of Understanding with Corpus Christi Desal Partners today to move forward with the Inner Harbor Desalination Project, marking a significant step in diversifying the city's water supply.

The partnership aims to secure a reliable mid-term water supply for Corpus Christi and the broader Coastal Bend region by developing a desalination facility.

Corpus Christi City Council advances desalination project with new partnership

Under the MOU, Corpus Christi Desal Partners will prepare multiple options with price certainty for designing and constructing the Inner Harbor Water Treatment Campus. The consortium includes local, national and international companies: Acciona, MasTec, Reytec and Ardurra.

The partnership will use existing design data from Kiewit to develop delivery objectives for both design and construction phases. This approach allows the city to evaluate specific options and make informed decisions about the facility's scope and scale while minimizing financial risk during planning.

Corpus Christi Desal Partners is expected to present proposals to the City Council between January 2026 and February 2026. A design-build contract could potentially come before the Council for consideration between March and April 2026.

The Inner Harbor Desalination Project represents the city's effort to create a more diverse and resilient water supply portfolio for the region.

