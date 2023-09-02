Corpus Christi celebrated as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has earned recognition by becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.

Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement on Aug. 25. that the Texas Music Officedesignated Corpus Christi, along with 43 other Texas cities, through the Music Friendly Texas program. It was originally introduced in 2016, hoping to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“It’s creating this music ecosystem locally and thereby creating a thriving area for us to have a wonderful place for musicians to play," Film & Music Commissioner Emily Zertuche said.

Zertuche is a member of a music advisory council, which was created to support local artists.

“Becoming a music friendly Texas designated city means that we’re showing the world that we’re serious about music," Zertuche said. "We’re serious about the music industry and about the music business. That is going to organically bring people in and it’s also going to bring in those venue artists; all of those people that are looking to book the different types of artists.”

Carlos Cooper has been a musician for 18 years. He works as a DJ and owns Hybrid Records Store.

“Being a DJ was a creative outlet for me to be able to share something I was passionate about," Cooper said.

He also said that the local community has always known of the city's influence in the music scene and that the designation shows other cities what Corpus Christi is made of.

The hope now is that the Music Friendly designation will offer more opportunities for growth and collaboration within the arts community.

Music Walk will be held Friday, Sept.1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Corpus Christi.

