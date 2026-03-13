Corpus Christi cancels 25th Cesar Chavez March as national foundation cites sensitive disclosures

The Corpus Christi Cesar Chávez March and Festivities, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026, have been cancelled, organizers announced.

The cancellation mirrors similar decisions in major cities, including San Francisco, Houston, and San Antonio, following guidance from the national Cesar Chavez Foundation.

Local organizers cited information received from a trusted source regarding "sensitive matters" concerning Cesar Chavez. Those details are expected to appear in a forthcoming national newspaper article in April. The Cesar Chavez Foundation has actively encouraged event cancellations nationwide to avoid potential awkwardness or inappropriateness in light of the impending disclosures.

This year's event would have marked the 25th annual Cesar Chavez Marcha in Corpus Christi. It had been planned as a community gathering at Water's Edge Park, located at 601 S. Shoreline Blvd., featuring speakers including labor icon Dolores Huerta, Mayor Paulette Guajardo, actor Pepe Serna, and musician Bobby Pulido.

Past marches typically started along Agnes Street and included rallies, music, and celebrations honoring Chavez's legacy of farmworker rights, civil rights advocacy, and community service.

Chávez co-founded the United Farm Workers union with Dolores Huerta in 1962. His birthday on March 31 is observed as a federal commemorative day and as a holiday in several states. Annual marches and festivities nationwide have traditionally focused on themes of justice, workers' rights, education, and civic engagement — values the foundation continues to promote through initiatives, including affordable housing and student programs.

As the April publication date approaches, further details may emerge that clarify the foundation's decision. Communities across Texas and the nation are left reflecting on Chavez's legacy without the traditional public marches this year.

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