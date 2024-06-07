Corpus Christi boy raising money to help family in house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One young hero is taking his generosity to the next level after he helped save a family from a house fire.

“The whole backyard and the gate was knocked down," Jordan Guiterrez said. "The firefighters were going over there with the water hose.”

The 11-year-old is now being called a hero for springing into action to help his neighbors when he saw smoke coming from their home at 3526 Pecan Street on Wednesday morning.

“I went in my room quickly, got my phone off the charger and I dialed the 911 number," Jordan said.

Within minutes, fire crews arrived and were able to put out the house fire and the family got out safely. But Jordan said he wants to help them even more by donating items that they need.

“I just feel like I needed to do the right thing. I feel bad for them," Jordan said. "The 5-year-old started crying, everybody started coughing in there, so I was feeling like I should do the right thing, just give them food, drinks, and cash."

He said other neighbors have been praising him for his bravery —-calling him a hero, telling him that he did a great job and that he is an awesome kid.

Jordan’s grandmother, Linda Olguin, said she’s proud of him for him for having courage and love that he wants to help others.

“He just surprises me every day with what he does. I was really proud of him. He’s my little hero. He’s always been like that he has a big hear," Olguin said.

And when asked what made Jordan jump up without question to help the family, he answered and said ,"It was God's plan."

Jordan said he wants to raise at least $100 for the family. He'll be selling popcorn and snow cones all week until he meets his goal.

