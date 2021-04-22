Corpus Christi boy gives his birthday money to homeless woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You would expect an eight year old to spend the money he received as birthday gifts on toys or video games.

Davian Soto of Corpus Christi gave his away to a woman he saw sleeping on the street near the bar his dad owns in downtown Corpus Christi.

"It really like blessed my heart," Davian's father David Soto said. "Man, it made me feel so happy."

It also made the woman who received the money happy.

Angela Valerio said she's been homeless for around two years.

“It’s awesome that a kid would be willing to do something like that knowing that it’s his money,” she said.

Twenty dollars is a lot of money to a kid.

Valerio is aware of that, and she said she put the money to good use.

“It meant a lot, because I hadn’t eaten in a couple of days," she said.

Davian's funds are tapped out at the moment, but the next time he gets his hands on some cash, he plans to repeat his generous gesture.

"(I'm going to) give more money to people," he said.