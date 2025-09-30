Corpus Christi boxers step into the ring to knock out breast cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few days, Whataburger Field will host a fight night with a purpose, as local and regional boxers step into the ring to support breast cancer awareness.

Abel Rodriguez, owner of Corpus Christi Christian Warriors boxing gym, is hosting the fifth annual “Knockout Breast Cancer” event.

Rodriguez first started the event five years ago in honor of his late mother, Delia Rodriguez, who passed away from the disease.

“No one fights alone, we’re behind them, we’re fighting with them and we’re going to keep moving forward,” Rodriguez told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott.

When Rodriguez lost his mother, he said he wanted to create something that would make her proud, but also support other families impacted by breast cancer.

“We really didn’t know she had it. She found it late. So by the time we found it, it spread and she had small cell. I was hoping that we’re doing her proud and keeping it alive,” Rodriguez added.

Over the years, the event has grown significantly and this year, more than 44 fighters will take the ring at Whataburger Field, with participants from across Texas and even Louisiana.

Rodriguez said the event will feature pink breast cancer belts and medallions for those battling, fighting, or surviving the disease.

“So we’re actually putting a boxing ring out in the middle of Whatburger Field. We have teams all over Texas and a team from Louisiana participating this year. It's going to be big and we want people to know they're not fighting alone,” he mentioned.

For many of the fighters, the cause behind the gloves is personal.

“My dad’s sister passed away with breast cancer so I’m kind of dedicating this fight for her,” boxer, Lorenzo Martinez, said.

Others are participating to support loved ones of teammates.

“Our coach’s mother passed away to breast cancer, so I do this every year when I can to support him and his mother," boxer, Jeric Padilla, said. "It feels good to raise awareness, it's really a good cause."

The fifth annual Knockout Breast Cancer will be held Saturday, October 4 at Whataburger Field at 7pm. Proceeds from the event will go to support cancer research.

For more details about the event and tickets, contact Coach Abel Rodriguez at (361) 425-3900.

