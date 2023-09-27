Corpus Christi barber continues to inspire community at 85 years old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mr. Duane Rodenberg has been cutting hair since he was 18 years old.

In 1956, he graduated from barber school in San Antonio. After cutting hair in Luling, Texas, he finally moved to Corpus Christi where he would take his skills to the next level, opening and owning Westwood Barber Shop.

"I grew up picking cotton my whole young life," Rodenberg said. "Then, I used to go to town and I would see the barbers. I just always thought I wanted to be a barber."

Rodenberg has cut hair for some of his most dedicated clients. Some of them bringing other friends, family members, grand children and even great-grandchildren to get their hair cut by him.

He told KRIS 6 News he's cut hair for one of his clients for at least 45 years. He later added that it may have been even longer, showing how committed and loyal his clients are to him.

Randall Salazar is the owner of Love Birds Cafe, located next door to Westwood Barber Shop. He posted a picture of Mr. Rodenberg on social media, admiring his work and celebrating his passion for cutting hair.

Moments later, dozens of other community members began singing Mr. Rodenberg's praises.

Many of them posted photos of when they were children getting their first haircut by Mr. Rodenberg. Several others commented about his sweet spirit and the inspiration he's offered them throughout the years.

"Duane has really impacted a lot of people in the Annavlle and Calallen area and it doesn’t get noticed enough. I feel like this man’s story deserves to get heard. Showing up everyday like I mentioned in my post at 80-something years old, should be inspiring to everybody, what’s our excuse," Salazar said.

After hearing about the impact he's had on his clients and their families, Mr. Rodenberg said the feeling of knowing that he's putting a smile on people's faces makes him feel like he's living life correctly.

Pushing the bar even further, Mr. Rodenberg offers special shoulder massages to his clients, showing them this is not only a haircut, it's an experience.

In January, he will turn 86 years old and said he doesn't plan on closing up shop any time soon. He added that as long as he can stand and isn't 'shaky', then he will keep enjoying his craft.

When asked what has kept him going through the years, Mr. Rodenberg added it's all attributed to having good faith, good friends and a supportive community.

Westwood Barber Shop is located at 9816 Leopard St., to make appointments, call (361) 241-7000.

