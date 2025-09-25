Corpus Christi awards design contract for the Williams Drive extension project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has awarded a contract to Freese and Nichols for design, bid and construction phase services to extend Williams Drive from Rodd Field Road to Lexington Road, a half-mile project that city leaders estimate could cost nearly $50 million.

The project will include a new two-lane roadway, curb gutters, sidewalks and a dedicated turning lane for the Cinergy Entertainment Center coming to the same area.

City Councilman At-Large Mark Scott said the project will be completed in phases, with the first phase starting at Rodd Field Road and extending to about the midpoint to Lexington Road.

"So the first phase will be kind of behind Cinergy.. the second phase you wouldn't do until you got a bunch of development on that south or east end," Scott said.

Scott expressed reservations about the project's cost but acknowledged there are legitimate reasons for the extension.

"I'm not a fan of extending it, but I understand there's some legitimate reasons," Scott said.

"My sense is if we can do half of it.. and the second part by the way.. don't put it in until development comes.. I do think it's expensive and it's going to cost the taxpayers," Scott said.

The project has raised concerns among nearby residents. Norma Jean Vasquez, who moved to the neighborhood in December from Hawaii, worries about the impact on her quality of life.

"So a street being in my backyard.. We've got the freeway on the other side, and now we're having another street closer," Vasquez said.

Vasquez is particularly concerned about noise and environmental impacts.

"Not good, not good. I moved here because of the quiet," Vasquez said.

Despite acknowledging there's no direct benefit for current residents in the area, Scott said the extension will bring congestion relief and prevent traffic problems that occur in other parts of SPID.

The design phase is set to begin in October, but construction isn't expected to start until October 2027, pending the securing of construction funding.

