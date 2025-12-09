Corpus Christi awards $2.1 million contract for East Surfside Boulevard reconstruction

The Corpus Christi City Council awarded a $2.1 million contract to A. Ortiz Construction & Paving, Inc., for the comprehensive reconstruction of East Surfside Boulevard from Breakwater Avenue to Elm Street during today's regularly scheduled meeting.

The project includes extensive upgrades designed to improve functionality, accessibility and safety of the roadway. Key elements include utility and drainage improvements to address existing infrastructure needs and reduce flooding risk, new Hot Mix Asphalt Concrete pavement for a durable driving surface, and concrete sidewalks, curbs and gutters to facilitate pedestrian movement and drainage control.

The reconstruction will also feature ADA-compliant curb ramps to ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities and upgraded street lighting to enhance safety and visibility. Traffic flow will change from one-way to two-way between Breakwater Avenue and Coastal Avenue to improve mobility and reduce congestion.

"The reconstruction of Surfside Boulevard is a much-anticipated development that will greatly benefit North Beach," Jefferey Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services, said.

"By enhancing traffic flow, pedestrian access, and overall infrastructure, we are taking a pivotal step towards a more connected and accessible Corpus Christi," Edmonds said.

The project is funded through FY 2026 allocations from the Street Bond 2022, along with contributions from Storm Water, Water, Wastewater, and Gas Funds. Residents and businesses in the area can expect improved traffic conditions and a modernized streetscape upon completion.

