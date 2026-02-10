Corpus Christi awards $15.8 million contract for Alameda Street reconstruction project

The Corpus Christi City Council awarded a $15.8 million construction contract to Bay Ltd. today for the complete reconstruction of Alameda Street from Airline Road to Everhart Road.

The project will demolish the existing roadway and replace it with durable, rigid concrete pavement. The reconstruction includes new curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and ADA-compliant curb ramps to ensure accessibility for all residents.

Safety and traffic flow improvements will feature new signage, pavement markings, streetlights, and upgraded traffic signal equipment throughout the corridor.

The project extends beyond surface improvements to include essential upgrades to stormwater, water, and wastewater infrastructure, ensuring the sustainability and resilience of the area's utilities.

Adjacent streets, Avalon Street and Robert Drive, will also receive the same reconstruction treatment, enhancing the area's overall connectivity and infrastructure quality.

This project is part of the City of Corpus Christi's Bond 2022 Program, which voters approved on November 8, 2022.

City of Corpus Christi

