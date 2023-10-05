Corpus Christi auto theft detectives need help in identifying suspected thieves

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Corpus Christi construction company is missing a piece of costly equipment, and they're asking for your help tracking it down.

The piece of stolen equipment is a 2017 CAT (Caterpillar) Skid Steer vehicle, and it was stolen about a week ago, sometime between September 27, 3:30 p.m., and September 28, 7:00 a.m.

The Corpus Christi Police Department released surveillance video of the thieves driving off the skid steer from a job site at the 6900 block of IH 37 Access Road.

The equipment was loaded onto a flatbed trailer and driven off.

"Responding officers were advised that the vehicle was tracked to the 5700 block of Leopard St. Officers went to the convenience store located at 5700 Leopard St. and were able to view video of the suspect vehicle and two suspects. The suspect vehicle is a quad cab truck, red in color with a toolbox and side steps," said officials.

Matt Bearden, Project Manager at Dickson Builders, said the skid steer is valued at $50,000, and the thieves who stole the equipment must be familiar with the machinery.

"The first thing we did was get in touch with the manufacturer, who confirmed with us that the GPS antenna on the equipment had been terminated, so they weren't able to track it," said Matt Bearden.

Police describe suspect #1 as a heavy-set male wearing a yellow safety vest, boots, blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt, and a baseball cap that appeared to be unshaven.

Suspect #2 is described as a heavy-set male wearing light-colored shorts and a t-shirt, a Dallas Cowboy baseball hat, and dark-colored shoes. He has a beard, mustache, and long hair.

If you have any additional information about this crime or can identify the suspects in the surveillance video, please call detectives at 361-886-2840, or if you would like to be anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers.