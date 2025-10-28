CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local artist Mayra Zamora has watched her work transform Corpus Christi's landscape since 2016, when she painted her first mural "Corpus Dreams" near the Corpus Christi Police Department. Now, her art and other public works throughout the city face an uncertain future.

Corpus Christi artists fight to save public murals from state removal order

Several pieces of public art in Corpus Christi, including decorated electrical boxes, are slated for removal following a statewide directive from Governor Greg Abbott ordering cities to eliminate non-standard roadway markings.

"I have been really upset. I'm angry but I'm also not surprised," Zamora said.

The "Corpus Dreams" mural celebrates the city's unique culture and history.

"It's a celebration of Corpus, things that originated here in Corpus. For example Whataburger, I'm a proud alumni of TAMU-CC and the white roses actually represent Selenas," Zamora said.

Local state representatives and city leaders are actively working to preserve the artwork. Corpus Christi's Downtown Management District said they are "committed to partner with TxDOT and legislative partners to find a solution that protects these beloved works and the spirit of creativity they represent."

Zamora believes removing the art would harm the community's cultural identity.

"If anything is a celebration of Corpus it's a celebration of Black and Brown culture and the celebration of arts so for them to even propose to take them away it's doing a disservice to the community," Zamora said.

Beyond cultural significance, the artist argues the public art brings economic benefits to the city.

"At the end of the day this also generates revenue to our city because people come to Corpus Christi just to visit the murals and our beautiful museum and the art scene we just have here on Corpus," Zamora said.

As of right now City Executive Leadership staff confirms that 21 downtown electrical box murals, plus three decorative crosswalks are at risk, along a K-Space mural located on the S. Chaparral retaining wall that's under review for removal as well. Downtown Corpus Christi has about 30 days to comply with TxDOT's order to remove public art, local and state leaders have announced they are fighting for an exemption and we'll keep you updated as that unfolds.

