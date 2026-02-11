Corpus Christi Army Depot job cuts could impact hundreds as military shifts aircraft maintenance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of jobs could be at risk at the Corpus Christi Army Depot as the military shifts how it maintains and modernizes aircraft, and local businesses and schools are preparing for potential economic impacts.

A report from Corpus Christi's Chamber of Commerce warns the possible job cuts come as the military changes its approach to aircraft maintenance. The depot pumps over $1.6 billion annually into the regional economy, making any workforce reduction a significant concern for the surrounding community.

Local businesses near the base say they're already feeling the effects of changes at the depot. Lucy Phelps, a cosmetologist at Mingo's Barbershop, estimates about a third of the shop's business comes from depot workers.

"I'd say probably about a third of our business is CCAD," Phelps said.

David Ramirez, assistant manager at Black Diamond Oyster Bar, says his restaurant has noticed a decline in customers over the past couple of years.

"A lot of our lunchtime business comes from the base… just in the time that I've been here in the last couple of years we've already seen a decline in customers," Ramirez said.

Ramirez fears potential layoffs could create a ripple effect across Flour Bluff, impacting businesses throughout the area.

"Taking those jobs away from the base would really impact other jobs in the surrounding areas. We are the closest restaurant to the base but there are other businesses," Ramirez said.

The potential cuts could also significantly impact local schools. Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Chris Steinbruck says 195 students have active-duty parents, and 500 have parents who work on the base.

"And a bulk of those 500 are army depot students that attend our school district," Steinbruck said.

When asked about potential enrollment impacts, Steinbruck expressed confidence that community leaders understand the depot's value.

"I'm confident that people do see how valuable the depot is to our region and the economic impact that it has. It would be detrimental to our community if those cuts come. I'm confident that the right people are taking notice," Steinbruck said.

Steinbruck noted that for many families, the depot represents a generational workforce and community identity built over decades.

All three individuals interviewed expressed the same hope: that the jobs at the depot will be protected as much as possible.

