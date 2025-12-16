Corpus Christi approves water sharing agreement with three regional cities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement Monday to formally establish resource sharing with Alice, Beeville and Mathis for water and wastewater projects across the region.

The Interlocal Cooperation Agreement creates a cooperative framework for the four municipalities to share engineering and technical resources for future water and wastewater system design, collaborative water supply projects, interconnections and mutual aid during emergencies.

"Given the ongoing drought conditions impacting water supplies, this agreement is a great example of regional collaboration and partnership," said CCW Interim Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Winkelmann.

Winkelmann said the city looks forward to furthering cooperative efforts with Alice, Beeville and Mathis.

Alice City Manager Michael Esparza addressed the City Council about the significance of the agreement, highlighting his city's efforts to reduce dependence on regional water supplies.

"We have built our system to be more self-sufficient and to significantly reduce our draw from Lake Corpus Christi," Esparza said.

Esparza said Alice plans to reduce its usage by roughly 90% by the end of the first quarter of 2026, which will lessen the overall water demand the city places on Corpus Christi's regional system.

"This interlocal agreement gives us the structure to keep doing that, sharing experience, coordinating projects, and looking at water the way water really works, which is regionally," Esparza said.

The agreement takes effect January 1, 2026, renews annually and may be terminated by any party with 60 days' written notice.

