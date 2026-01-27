Corpus Christi approves water agreement to boost regional security

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council made an important decision today. They approved a deal to help ensure people in the area have enough water.

The city entered into an agreement with another group, Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3. It's a three-year deal that benefits both groups.

Here's how it works: If there's an emergency and the district needs water, Corpus Christi will share up to 3 million gallons of clean water every day. That's a lot of water - enough to fill about 4 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

In return, the district will let the city use 5 million gallons per day of its water rights from the Nueces River. Water rights mean they have permission to use water from the river.

"This cooperative arrangement ensures continuity of service for District customers by strengthening both water systems," Corpus Christi Water Interim Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Winkelmann said.

To make this work, they need to build some new things. They will build a big water pipe that's 16 inches wide and a huge water tank that can hold 300,000 gallons. The district will own these new items, but the city will pay for their construction.

The plans for building these things are already done. Soon, companies will be able to bid on doing the construction work.

"In any water supply system, an interconnection provides significant benefit and additional resilience," Winkelmann said. "This agreement is just another example of how the Coastal Bend continues to work together."

This deal helps both groups have backup water when they need it. It's like having a friend who can help you when you're in trouble.

