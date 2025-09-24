Corpus Christi approves multi-million dollar road reconstruction projects

The City of Corpus Christi has approved several multi-million dollar road projects, including a major reconstruction of Starlite Lane in the Annaville area.

The $12.5 million project will completely rebuild Starlite Lane from Violet Road to Leopard Street. The existing road will be demolished and replaced with concrete pavement.

KRIS 6 News

The comprehensive project includes new curbs and gutters, new sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, streetlights, and drainage improvements.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October and wrap up in January 2027.

