Corpus Christi announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule for city services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has released its holiday schedule for Thanksgiving week, with most city offices closing Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28.

City Hall and the 311 Call Center will be closed both days. However, emergency services remain available for residents who need to report wastewater backups, gas leaks, water main breaks or street flooding by calling 311.

Garbage and recycling collection will be affected on Thanksgiving Day, with Thursday's routes (Zone #4) rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29. Friday collections will run on the normal schedule.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be closed on Thursday but reopen on Friday with regular hours.

Several recreational facilities will maintain limited Thanksgiving Day hours. Lozano Golf Center and Oso Beach Golf Course will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with last tee times at 10 a.m. The Firefly illuminated golf course will operate from 6 a.m. to noon.

Tennis centers have varying schedules. The H-E-B Tennis Center closes Wednesday through Thursday but reopens Friday from noon to 10 p.m. Al Kruse Tennis Center will be open Thanksgiving morning from 8 a.m. to noon.

Public pools, including Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium, will be closed Thursday but reopen Friday. The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve trails remain open daily from dawn to dusk, though the Learning Center closes Thursday through Sunday.

Most recreation centers, gymnasiums and senior centers will be closed Wednesday through Friday. The After-Hour Kid Power Program will be closed Monday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 28.

Animal Care Services will not conduct adoptions Thursday and Friday but will respond to calls through the Corpus Christi Police Department's non-emergency number at (361) 826-2600.

All public libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday.

