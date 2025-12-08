Corpus Christi announces December Litter Critter cleanup event at W.B. Ray High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents can dispose of unwanted items at the city's next Litter Critter community cleanup event on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at W.B. Ray High School, 1002 Texan Trail, in the parking lot next to the Performing Arts Center.

The Litter Critter initiative provides residents with a convenient way to dispose of unwanted items outside of scheduled pickup dates.

Organizers announced that cardboard recycling will be offered again at this event. Residents should bring clean, empty, flattened cardboard boxes free of any Styrofoam or packing materials.

Residents should prepare to offload their items themselves, as commercial hauling is not permitted.

Accepted items include:

Heavy brush

Bulky items

Household trash

Up to 4 standard tires

Metal items and household appliances

Items NOT accepted include:

Hazardous waste

Asbestos, antifreeze, brake and transmission fluid, batteries, and cleaning solvents

Concrete

Residents with hazardous materials should take these items directly to the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station at Highway 286 (At Ayers), Corpus Christi, Texas 78415. The transfer station is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, residents can visit the City's Solid Waste Department website at corpuschristitx.gov.

