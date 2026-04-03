Corpus Christi animal non-profit receives $500,000 state grant to help control stray pet populations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local non-profit organization in Corpus Christi is receiving a $500,000 grant from the state of Texas to help address the city's stray animal population.

People Assisting Animal Control, or PAAC, was awarded the funds as part of a $13 million statewide spay and neuter program. The money, which becomes available in September, will help fund procedures across nine counties in the Coastal Bend.

The organization estimates there is a massive need for these services in the area.

"I mean, we figure we probably have at least 150,000 cats in our city that need to be spayed or neutered," Cheryl Martinez, executive director of PAAC, said.

Through the end of April, PAAC is offering spay and neuter services for $10.

"Anybody who walks around Corpus Christi will see there’s usually strays running around," Dr. Robert Folgia, a surgeon at PAAC, said.

"This is the time of the year where they’re cycling and getting pregnant and having litters, and we’re trying to minimize that as much as we can," Folgia said.

The organization utilizes a trap, neuter, and return method to manage the stray population rather than removing the animals.

"It is TNR so trap, neuter, and return. So you are supposed to get them spayed and neutered, and then you return them," Martinez said.

"If you take them away, it creates what’s called a vacuum effect. Other cats will come in, and once you get your area and you get your colony all spayed and neutered, then they’ll keep the other cats out," Martinez said.

Community members are already utilizing the organization's services for their pets.

"I didn’t want him to be just another number, cause it’s a very serious type of treatment," Betty Trevino said.

"And they put my mind at ease, just the concern and the love that they showed. And the patience that they had with my dog just made me make my decision to come here," Trevino said.

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