Corpus Christi Animal Care Services now offers online registration for pets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Avoid a trip to Animal Care Services and register your pets in minutes now that registration is now available online.

According to officials, all dogs and cats residing inside city limits must be registered and microchipped.

In order to register a pet, you must simply fill out a short form online or at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services once your pet has been microchipped.

"ACS has placed an online form to speed up that process so the owner can fill it out at home or on any internet-connected device," said CCACS staff.

"The microchip device is approximately the size of a grain of rice. The insertion procedure is quick and painless," said staff.

Unlike tags, microchips are not easily removed, making it difficult for someone to try and reclaim pets that are not their own.

The information on your pet's microchip can be updated if the pet changes addresses or legal ownership, according to city officials.

To access the online registration form, please visit www.cctexas.com/ccacs.

