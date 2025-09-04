Corpus Christi 20 year old builds thriving thrift shop from childhood bedroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 20-year-old entrepreneur on Corpus Christi’s Southside has transformed her childhood love for thrifting into a successful business that helps customers find stylish clothing without breaking the bank.

Amanda Garza, owner of Passion for Thrifting, started her venture at just 15 years old. What began as a hobby after a trip to Goodwill has evolved into a full-fledged business operating out of her childhood bedroom.

"This is my childhood bedroom and now it's my store, so it's kind of full circle. Pink walls, everything. I feel like I can still hear the little girl laughing," Garza said.

The young entrepreneur combined her customer service experience from working as a server with her passion for finding unique pieces.

"A bunch of my best friends were my customers at first," Garza said.

While Passion for Thrifting offers something for everyone, including authentic Coach bags priced at $40 and under, Garza has identified her target demographic.

"Most go towards juniors, college teen wear," Garza said.

The focus on younger customers aligns with current fashion trends that favor vintage aesthetics.

"Definitely a Y2K look, a vintage, 2000s look," Garza said.

Running her own business has required Garza to learn various aspects of entrepreneurship from a young age, including sales tax regulations and permit requirements. She maintains an active social media presence, posting approximately 10 items daily to showcase her inventory.

Garza's mission centers on making fashion accessible through various promotional strategies. She offers $1 bidding during live social media sessions, 50% off sales for back-to-school shopping, and 30% discounts for customer support and engagement.

"Even if you're a high schooler or college student, I know it's pretty expensive so I love to just share with the girls and make them look cute at a good price," Garza said.

She also offers swap deals, for those looking to get out with the old and in with the new. Customers can bring unwanted clothing items for Garza to check out. She selects pieces with the best resale potential and offers either immediate cash payment or store credit that can be used at her home shop or during the monthly Artwalk event, where she typically sets up in front of Executive Surf Club.

"Seeing my first ever business cards to where I'm at now I'm like woah my little girl self would be in shock," Garza said.

Customers can book shopping appointments through Garza's social media platforms, allowing them to schedule personalized shopping experiences with a time and day.

You can find her on instagram, Facebook and TikTok @passionforthrifting.

Looking ahead, Garza hopes to open a brick-and-mortar location in her hometown Corpus Christi by 2026.

The business will celebrate its fifth anniversary on September 17 with a special promotion offering 40% off everything in the store.

There will also be a 20% off discount the entire month of September.

