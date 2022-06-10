Cooling centers open throughout Nueces county

The city of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will open cooling centers through Sunday in anticipation of overwhelming heat.
The city's locations will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority also will be providing free rides to cooling centers throughout the weekend. All you have to do is tell the bus driver that you would like to be dropped off at the nearest cooling center.
|DISTRICT 1
CALALLEN / ANNAVILLE HOPKINS PUBLIC LIBRARY
3202 McKinzie Rd, 78410; Phone: (361) 826-2350
RTA recommends: Route 27 (Leopard)
Nearest stop: #1375 - Leopard@McKinzie; #1451 - Leopard@Sammons
Distance: Five-minute walk, 0.2 mile; seven-minute walk, 0.3 mile
|DISTRICT 1
DOWNTOWN / UPTOWN
LA RETAMA CENTRAL LIBRARY
805 Comanche, 78401
Phone: (361) 826-7055
RTA recommends: Route 6 (Santa Fe/Malls); Route 19 (Ayers) Route 23 (Molina)
Nearest stop: #322 - Tancahua@Comanche
Distance: One-minute walk, 262 ft.
|DISTRICT 2
LINDALE SENIOR CENTER
3135 Swantner Dr, 78404; Phone: (361) 826-2340
RTA recommends: Route 29 (Staples)
Nearest stop: #1065 - Staples@Texan Trail
Distance: 12-minute walk, 0.6 mile
|DISTRICT 2 & 3
BEN F. MCDONALD PUBLIC LIBRARY
4044 Greenwood Dr, 78416; Phone: (361) 826-2356
RTA recommends: Route 21 (Arboleda); Route 23 (Molina)
Nearest stop: #122 - Greenwood@Horne; #136 - Greenwood @ Horne
Distance: One-minute walk, 13 ft.; One-minute walk, 335 ft.
|DISTRICT 4
ETHEL EYERLY SENIOR CENTER
654 Graham Rd, 78418; Phone: (361) 826-2330
RTA recommends: Route 29F or Route 4
Nearest stop: #660 - Waldron @ Graham
Distance: Three-minute walk, 0.1 mile
|DISTRICT 4
GARDEN SENIOR CENTER
5325 Greely Dr, 78412; Phone: (361) 826-2345
RTA recommends: Route 5 (Alameda)
Nearest stop: #463 - Alameda@Troy
Distance: Eight-minute walk, 0.4 mile
|DISTRICT 5
DR. CLOTILDE P. GARCIA PUBLIC LIBRARY
5930 Brockhampton St, 78414; Phone: (361) 826-2360
RTA recommends: Route 26 (Airline/Lipes Connector)
Nearest stop: #2529 - Lipes@Lipes Apts.; #2548 - Lipes @ Kitty
Distance: Three-minute walk, 0.1 mile
Pools and splash pads also will be open. To find out more information and hours, click here.
The county's centers will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Keach Family Library in Robstown also will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
|Banquete Community Center
4359 4th Street at Hwy. 44
Banquete, Texas 78339
|Hilltop Community Center
11425 Leopard St.
Corpus Christi, Texas 78410
|David Berlanga Community Center
1513 2nd St.
Agua Dulce, Texas 78330
|Driscoll Community Center
200 East 6th St.
Driscoll, Texas 78351
|Bishop Community Center
102 West Joyce
Bishop, Texas 78343