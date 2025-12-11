District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu drew immediate criticism after using rape-related language while expressing frustration over the cost of certain city contracts.

Cantu made the remarks while reviewing pricing for crane services and other expenses he argued were too high. The language prompted visible reactions inside council chambers and quickly became the focus of concern among community members and fellow council members.

Controversial comment sparks council outrage

One of the remarks included a comparison to being “raped every day on these contracts,” followed by another metaphor referencing taxpayer money and contract pricing.

In a follow-up phone interview with KRIS 6 News, Cantu acknowledged that one of his word choices should not have been used, but he stood by his frustration over city spending.

“I used a word I shouldn’t have and that’s on me but I’m not apologizing for being pissed off when taxpayers are getting screwed.”— Eric Cantu Jr., District 3 Councilman.

Some elected officials say the issue is bigger than one word. District 2 Councilmember Sylvia Campos pointed out what she sees as a double standard in council chambers, noting that the public has been reprimanded in the past for clapping or using profanity.

“The public is being scolded for clapping and for, you know, using curse words? I mean he gets away with it but just by apologizing? I don’t know.”— Sylvia Campos, District 2 Councilmember.

City leadership also weighed in. KRIS 6 News reached out to Mayor Paulette Guajardo for comment. She later released a statement encouraging respectful communication from all public officials.

“We each have a duty to communicate thoughtfully on behalf of our community. Some expressions cross a line of appropriateness, and I encourage all of us to use language that maintains respectful discussion.”— Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

The controversy has sparked broader conversations about standards of conduct during public meetings and whether clearer rules should be implemented. KRIS 6 News will continue following how city leaders address the issue in the coming days.

