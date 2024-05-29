Controlled burn underway near Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fire crews with the Nueces County ESD 2 are conducting a controlled burn near the Padre Island National Seashore in an effort to extinguish a fire still burning in the vicinity.

A fire broke out on Monday close to the Padre Island National Seashore, and crews from ESD 1, ESD 2 Port Aransas, and CCFD were working three different fires between Horses on the Beach and the Padre Island National Seashore on PR 22.

"It appears that the entire head of the fire has been extinguished, but there is still a large flank burning that they expect to let burn overnight due to there being no danger to any life war structures. The terrain is very marshy and difficult for apparatus and personnel to get close to the fire," stated officials

in a Facebook post on Monday night around 9:45 p.m.

Crews want to warn people to expect an increased amount of smoke in the area while this controlled procedure is being conducted.